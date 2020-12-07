HyperX Introduces Cloud Revolver Gaming + 7.1 Headset

HyperX has released its new gaming headset, Cloud Revolver Gaming + 7.1.

HyperX announced the HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1, a new gaming headset that aims to provide cinematic experience with a virtual surround sound system. The new headset has been launched on HyperX’s website.

Cloud Revolver + 7.1 has 50mm directional drivers that use Neodymium magnets to deliver clear sound. These drivers are placed parallel to the ears to ensure the sound is not distorted and very clear. The headset uses a closed-back design to offer passive noise reduction. In this way, it aims at not allowing environmental noise to be distracting. In addition, the headset also offers the option to enable the HyperX virtual 7.1 Surround sound feature, which allows gamers to hear footsteps nearby, especially in FPS games.

“We are delighted to present the new HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset, the latest addition to HyperX’s premium Cloud Revolver series,” said Nate Almond, voice manager for HyperX. To the line of professional gaming headsets, Cloud Revolver + 7.1 offers the perfect balance of audio performance and top-tier comfort for maximum competitive gaming advantage or clear communication with classmates and colleagues. ” found in the description.

High quality memory foam is used in the new headset to provide comfort for long-term use. This foam ensures that there is no discomfort in the upper band or ears for longer gaming sessions. However, HyperX’s new headset features an advanced USB audio control panel. In this way, users have the convenience of adjusting the volume of the headset or the level of the microphone from here. The headset also comes with a microphone offering a 50 Hz frequency response up to 7.7 kHz.

Finally, it should be noted that the new headset has a price tag of $ 149.99 in HyperX’s overseas online store, but has not yet started to be sold in our country.



