HyperX Armada 27 Gaming Monitor Review

When choosing a monitor for an ideal gaming setup, there are many options available. Smaller desktop monitors and larger TVs can be used for both PC display and console, so any brand looking to attract new customers needs strong advantages. For the HyperX Armada 27 gaming monitor, convenience in how owners want to set up their gaming space is a key component.

HyperX began as a gaming subsidiary of Kingston Technology Company before HP announced the purchase of the brand for $425 million in February 2021. Like other developers of peripheral devices, HyperX creates a set of products, including headsets, keyboards, mice and charging stations. The Armada line, announced on August 24, represents the first entry into the monitor market. The $499.99 HyperX Armada 27 is bigger and more powerful than the Armada 25 model, which costs $50 less. However, both are advertised bundled with the desktop mount that is the star of the show, allowing users to customize their free—floating Armada monitors — and similar devices – as they please.

Technically, the capabilities of the HyperX Armada 27 are as strong as could be expected from a new peripheral released in 2022. It has a native resolution of QHD 1080×1440, adding precision compared to the FHD 1920×1080 resolution of the Armada 25 (hence the Armada 27 has a lower maximum refresh rate at 165 Hz compared to its younger cousin with a frequency of 240 Hz). It’s hard to say that casual observers will be able to notice the difference, although both monitors also boast compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync technology to improve performance.

Users will notice how well Armada 27 displays color. Its standard settings are vibrant and especially effective when playing games that thrive in their colorful environments, such as Epic Games’ Fortnite. As with most modern devices, users can easily access the menu using the handle on the back right side of the monitor. Here they can adjust certain parameters, whether it’s switching between several color presets, such as “warm”, “cold”, “gaming” and “cinema”, or entering RGB levels and details, such as brightness or contrast.

These impressive visuals complement how much screen real estate users get. HyperX Armada 27 can easily accommodate four windows without losing access to text details, and this 16:9 aspect ratio display perfectly displays large impressive landscapes in a game like God of War (2018) by Santa Monica Studio. With a display port and two available HDMI ports, users can switch between inputs from their PC and consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch using the menu knob. HyperX’s technical specifications also boast a GtG response time of 1 ms with active OD, which should benefit any active device.

One of the few problems that an Armada 27 user may face is adapting to its shape. Monitors such as the Acer Nitro XZ322QU are curved, presenting a concave screen that is designed to cover the user’s eyes for greater immersion. The HyperX Armada 27 is flat with a viewing angle of 178 degrees, but its screen is large enough to create the illusion of a bulge. Users can get used to this over time, but sometimes you have to move the window from the right side of the screen to the left to make it easier for outside observers to read the document.

Fortunately, the advantages of the HyperX Armada Gaming Mount help mitigate this problem. The Armada 27 comes complete with a single mount on which two ergonomic arms can be mounted at the same time. Each arm protrudes relatively far from the mount, which can make it difficult for some to find a comfortable place if their desk is crammed with devices and other trinkets. However, it also has a 180 degree rotation range, can rise by about 31.2 cm and swivel 90 degrees, so there is room for experimentation. In general, the Armada Mount and one Armada 27 monitor weigh less than 20 pounds, which makes it quite portable.

Users who really want to invest in their gaming space can also purchase the Armada Gaming Mount add-on, which allows up to four 25-inch monitors to be displayed simultaneously (although each mount only holds about 20 pounds of weight, according to HyperX).). One mount will be available separately from the HyperX monitors for $109.99, and the add—on will be $79.99. While the collective package boasts a “quick-release system” for detaching the HyperX monitor, the bracket is compatible with “most displays with 75mm and 100mm VESA templates.”

The advantages of this system should be obvious, giving users a choice between a single suspended display or a wall with multiple devices with a pliable screen placement — the ability to align multiple devices is even included in the “Games” menu tab, which first appears when cluttered. with a back handle.