HyperX announces new gamer gear at CES 2021

HyperX announced the addition of new gaming equipment to its product line at CES 2021. HyperX noted that at CES 2021, which took place online this year, it continues to support the gaming community by expanding its professional-grade products used by professional gamers and HyperX enthusiasts.

The company’s first 60% keyboard, the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, and the ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station, developed for the Xbox X and S series, were announced in the virtual demonstration. In addition, it was announced that the Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse, Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset and Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1 are now on sale all over the world.

“Gaming has become an even more welcome event this year as people are looking for safe and fun ways to stay in touch with friends and family,” said Daniel Kelley, HyperX corporate marketing director. said. “HyperX’s new product line reflects its commitment to the ever-growing gaming community to deliver best-in-class products no matter when or how you play.”

HyperX CES 2021 new products

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The Alloy Origins 60 keyboard features an ultra-compact, 60% form factor with smoother mouse movements and a space-saving layout to maximize desktop space. The keyboard uses HyperX red linear mechanical switches designed with shorter actuation point and shorter travel distance for more responsive switch operation. HyperX Alloy Origins 60 uses the open LED designs of the HyperX Red switches and PBT double-hit keycaps with side-pressed secondary functions for quick recognition. With HyperX NGENUITY software, it offers up to three profiles with built-in memory, allowing users to customize lighting, Game Mode and macro settings.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox

Official Xbox licensed HyperX ChargePlay Duo is designed for Xbox and is compatible with Xbox X / S series and Xbox One wireless controllers. It comes with two battery covers to fit Xbox X / S series wireless controllers. The product has a robust and heavy base design that offers convenient and safe placement, and there are LED indicators on each controller to show the state of charge. Each ChargePlay Duo controller also contains two 1400mAH rechargeable battery packs.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste

First launched in the USA, Pulsefire Haste is now on sale all over the world. Pulsefire Haste features an ultra-light, honeycomb hexagonal design that allows for faster movement and ventilation. It has 60M click life with dust resistant TTC gold micro switches, six programmable buttons and onboard memory. Pulsefire Haste is manufactured with 100% pure PTFE slides with low friction for easy sliding action, and the HyperFlex USB Cable, designed from light and flexible paracord material, allows for easier mouse movements by reducing tension and resistance. For users who want more control and comfort, grip straps have been placed on the sides of the mouse and left and right mouse buttons. Users can easily customize DPI settings, RGB lighting features, key assignments and record macros with HyperX NGENUITY Software.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless

Cloud II Wireless, first launched in the USA, is now available worldwide. Building on the legacy of the design, comfort, performance and durability of the Wired Cloud II, Cloud II Wireless delivers an immersive in-game audio experience. HyperX features custom tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound2 and 53mm drivers for rich and clear sound when working at home, school or playing games at home. Gaming-grade wireless headphones offer connectivity at 2.4 GHz, up to 30 hours3 battery life and 20 meters wireless range4.

HyperX Cloud Revolver + 7.1

Cloud Revolver + 7.1, which was first released in the USA, is now available all over the world. The Cloud Revolver + 7.1 Gaming Headset offers immersive sound, wide sound range, studio grade sound quality, as well as exclusive HyperX comfort and durability. Cloud Revolver + 7.1 ‘with virtual surround sound2 features 50mm directional drivers to provide greater depth and width for enhanced audio precision in FPS and open world gaming. The new generation drivers are precisely positioned, separating low, medium and high tones for high quality sound, and provide players with maximum competitive advantage thanks to the mechanical design of the acoustic chamber and large ear caps.