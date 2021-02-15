Hyperloop can go to Gaúcha in 12 minutes

The Government of Rio Grande do Sul announced in late January the signing of the agreement to study the viability of the hyperloop system in the state. High-speed transport can reach 1,200 km / h and the goal would be to make the route from the capital Porto Alegre to Serra Gaúcha in just 12 minutes. Compared to a car, the average car journey takes one hour and forty minutes. By bus, the journey takes three hours.

Governor Eduardo Leite told the press that his management stimulates the innovation environment and that the citizens of the state value science. “Some may think that this project is not possible to carry out, that it is futuristic. A few years ago, there were people who didn’t think we could have vaccines, ”he recalled. “From studies, we can dream”.

The initiative will be developed through the Techfuturo program, of the Secretariat of Innovation, Science and Technology (Sict), in partnership with the global transport company HyperloopTT and scientific support from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS).

What is a Hyperloop?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had an idea: the creation of a capsule with magnetic levitation, which would be launched in a vacuum tube, at a speed close to sound. Musk’s suggestion was embraced and the company HyperloopTT was born. With the capacity to transport people and loads inside a tube, a hyperloop moves extremely quickly. The company’s president, Dirk Ahlborn, says that it feels like being on an aircraft. “Hyperloop solves one of the biggest transportation problems today. There are no profitable railways and subways today. With a low operating cost, it could operate privately, without government subsidies, ”explained Ahlborn of its operation.