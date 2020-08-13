Hyperion XP-1 surprises in sprint and autonomy

The Hyperion XP-1 is not a car that you are on the roads of the world so early. The result of a work that lasts more than 10 years, in which part of the research and technologies developed was supported by NASA technicians, it is a vehicle prototype with a hydrogen powered engine.

What this remarkable little is already capable of doing, however, draws attention: the car, in recent tests, hit 356 km / h, and managed to start from 0 to 100 km in just 2.2 seconds.

A major concern involving vehicles that switch to traditional fueling solutions concerns their autonomy, and Hyperion XP-1 also draws attention here: a single fueling was able to allow 1,600 km of travel.

In addition to this very good number, your hydrogen refill only takes 5 minutes.

As for technology, the car has a fuel cell system that powers the four electric motors, one per wheel. To keep the weight low, a monocoque frame in carbon and titanium was developed. The design is very particular and highlights a particularly refined aerodynamic study. Hyperion XP-1 is also characterized by the presence of active aerodynamic elements that also act as solar panels.

Well, these are the few curiosities revealed about the vehicle, which is still in the prototyping phase, and of course, wants to preserve its industrial secrets.

The company, however, predicts that in 2022 it will be able to manufacture 300 units for sale. The price has not been revealed, but obviously don’t expect a cheap product.



