Hypercharge: Unboxed — how to unlock P.R.I.M.A.L (action figure)

PRIMAL is an unlockable figure in the Hypercharge: Unboxed shooter. In this independent game, you can play both alone and in a cooperative, where players act as figures who need to protect the Hyperkernel from waves of enemy toys. There are many maps in Hypercharge: Unboxed, and each map has secrets and achievements that will give the player unlockable skins for their character.

Hypercharge: Unboxed is what happens when developers cross first— and third-person shooters with the 1998 movie Little Soldiers; a time warp back to playing with toys as a child. Players are action figures who fight in familiar environments such as bedrooms, garages, backyards, toy stores and more. Wherever you can find toys, you can find a map for this game.

PRIMAL is one of the unlockable character models in Hypercharge: Unboxed. After collecting, players can change the skins of their characters on the settings screen in the main menu. In addition to changing the appearance of the head, body and style of the characters, players can also customize weapon skins. There are weapon skins and turret skins to make the gameplay more customizable and personalized for the player, much like customizing skins in Fornite.

How to unlock P.R.I.M.A.L. Skin in hypercharging: without a box

The PRIMARY Figures in Hypercharge: Unboxed are various dinosaurs. The body type can also be customized once players unlock different heads and styles. The primary Base model of the figurine character opens when players receive a gold rank at the Toy Palace level. The Toy Palace is a large toy store, similar to the educational level. Players will have to protect the Hyperkernel in the center of the map and protect it from waves of invading toy soldiers and robots.

To get a gold rank at Hypercharge: Unboxed levels, players need to complete a map with all intact hyperkernels with any %hp. Hyperkernels can be easily knocked out by enemy waves, and in the Toy Palace, enemies run much faster than in the tutorial. Hyperkernels can be protected with battery-powered shields, but batteries are depleted over time and can be disabled by exploding enemies. Players must overcome obstacles, defeat waves of enemies, and monitor the batteries powering the Hypercore shield to successfully complete the gold-ranked level. As soon as players finish a card with gold or higher for the first time, they will unlock a P.R.I.M.A.L. character model skin that they can use to customize their characters.