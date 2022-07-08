Hypercharge: Unboxed — how to unlock Cyberfury (action figure)

Cyberfury is a character skin that players can unlock in the Hypercharge: Unboxed shooter. In this indie game, players fight wave after wave with toy robots, soldiers and even dinosaurs, protecting the Hyperkernel. If too many enemies destroy all hyperkernels, the figures will lose. This game can be played alone or in co-op mode, and if players perform well enough on various maps, they will be able to unlock new character settings.

Hypercharge: Unboxed resembles the video game version of the 1998 movie Little Soldiers. Players take on the role of toy figurines that run around multiple houses, such as a garage level called Fort Jeep, or an Action Attic, or even an outdoor Garden of Evil. The game is colorful and makes it look like the whole world, and all the intelligent figures are perfectly plastic, trying to make the players feel like they have returned to their childhood.

Cyberfuria is one of the unlockable skins in Hypercharge: Unboxed. After collecting, players can change the appearance of their character on the settings page, accessible from the main menu. Here players can change the model of their character, weapon skins and even turret skins. Character customization goes beyond just switching figures; players can mix and match heads, clothes, and styles. Some character skins are available from the very beginning of the game, but others need to be unlocked at different levels.

How to unlock Cyberfury skin in Hypercharge: Unboxed

Cyberfury in Hypercharge: Unboxed is a figurine similar to Ryu from Street Fighter, but with cybernetic eyes. The Cyberfury figurine can be customized with various skins, such as Floyd’s green-yellow skin or Venom’s green-black skin. Skins are unlocked by completing various achievements at different levels, but the setting of the Cyberfury base figure can be unlocked by earning a gold rank at the Garden of Evil level. The Garden of Evil level takes place in the backyard of the house, and in addition to fighting hordes of enemies, players also need to defeat massive T-Rex toys, as if Rex from Toy Story had become evil.

To get a gold rank in Hypercharge: Unboxed, players need to pass a map with all intact hyperkernels with any %hp. Enemy waves will constantly target hyperkernels, and if all of them are defeated, the game is over. Hyperkernels can be protected by battery-powered shields. Batteries run out over time and can be disabled by enemies, especially exploding ones, so players need to be vigilant when watching hyperkernels. Once players earn gold at the Garden of Evil level, they will unlock a Cyberfury figurine that they can use when customizing their characters.