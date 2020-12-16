Hyper Scape already has cross-play on consoles

Ubisoft’s free-to-play battle royale will be available on the Epic Games Store starting next December 17. Ubisoft has announced that it has enabled cross-play in Hyper Scape.

It has done it between consoles, so PlayStation and Xbox players will be able to pair in all modes of the video game. This includes both the Race for the Crown Battle Royale and Deathmatch modes. The functionality is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Additionally, PC gamers will be able to form a squad with friends playing on the console on the same computer. In those cases, the entire team will be placed in the PC pairing group.

On the other hand, the French company has revealed that its video game will be released on the Epic Games Store next Thursday, December 17. As a free-to-play title, players will be able to download, install and play the game for free on that platform, as well as on Ubisoft Connect.

The developer has improved the Team Deathmatch mode, which is still in beta, but has also made adjustments to combat, Free Roam mode and the marketplace, changes that have been reflected since the update on December 10. These novelties are accompanied by the Winter Festival, which will take place between December 15 and 29. How could it be otherwise, Neo-Arcadia now looks covered in snow, while they have added cosmetic items to celebrate the Christmas holidays.

These are the improvements of the Team Deathmatch mode

Random Map Rotation – Random map rotation available on three Deathmatch maps (The Foundry, Hillside, Bus Depot)

New Scoring Limit – The kill limit per match has been increased to 50 and the maximum match duration has been extended to 12 minutes

Challenges Activated: Standard Challenges are now enabled in Deathmatch

Hyper Scape is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.



