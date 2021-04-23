Hype House: Netflix produces reality show with TikTok influencers

Hype House: According to Deadline, Netflix has ordered a reality show about the group The Hype House, which consists of several digital influencers with more than 120 million followers on the TikTok platform.

The person responsible for the project is the producer Wheelhouse Entertainment, which has been developing the program since August last year. The reality show will show the daily lives of some famous influencers like Chase Hudson, Thomas Petrou and Nikita Dragun, the founders of Hype House.

In this way, viewers will get to know the group’s mansion, located in Los Angeles, and will have an exclusive glimpse into the glamorous antics, both personal and professional, of each of them.

In addition, the program also intends to show all the stressful consequences of being a famous young man who needs to think about new content at all times.

Hype House: learn more about the new Netflix reality show

Other TikTok influencers will join the production cast, such as Kouvr Annon, Sienna Mae Gomez, Larri Merritt, Alex Warren and Jack Wright – great TikTok phenomena.

Each episode of the program will analyze all of the group’s creative efforts to relate to brands and engage followers in all sponsored content.

Meetings, discussions and other gatherings will also show the depth of the participants, in addition to inducing conflicts when new members arrive. The public will still be invited to watch personal stories and difficult and worrying events that happen in the daily lives of influencers.

Ed Simpson, director of strategy at Wheelhouse, told Deadline that he is working with these content creators to build broad businesses. According to him, these people want the legitimacy that a service like Netflix offers.

Let’s wait for more news!