Hyoyeon to train Desert alongside (G) I-DLE’s Soyeon

SONE is excited to hear the combination of their voices in “Desert”. Girls Generation’s Hyoyeon is set for her comeback with “Desert,” a collaboration with (G) I-DLE’s Soyeon.

The girl group member will surprise her fans with a new single that will get you dancing throughout the summer. Known for her DJ and rap skills, the idol will be releasing a new solo release, we’ll tell you the details.

Through Girls Generation’s Twitter account, Hyoyeon revealed the first teasers for“Desert”, in the photos, the singer sports a very fashionable outfit in electric colors like blue, green and white, a casual hairstyle and glasses that give a touch between retro and modern.

But to SONE’s surprise,Hyoyeon will release her new single in the company of Soyeon,rapper and(G) I-DLEleader, in addition to having the participation of Loopy. It is not the first time that SM’s agency has collaborated with the artist from Cube Entertainment.

In the new promotional teasers, Hyoyeon, Soyeon, and Loopy pose in a sort of abandoned auto shop, each of them wearing sports-casual wear that gives them all the urban and hip hop vibe for “Desert.”

The single will be released on July 22, it is the return of Hyoyeon after a year of having released “Badster”. Since the Girls Generation hiatus, she has promoted as a solo artist in her DJing role.

On social media, fans celebrated the collaboration, as they consider them both to be one of the best rappers in the K-pop industry, plus it’s a great opportunity for Soyeon. SONE has days to listen to the combination of their voices.

Seoyeon's talent has led her to collaborate with great K-pop figures, (G) I-DLE has also gained popularity over time




