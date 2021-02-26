Hydrogen-powered buses start to run from Scotland

The Scottish city of Aberdeen opened the world’s first fleet of hydrogen-powered buses. The vehicles have 60 seats and can stop throwing 1 kg of CO2 into the atmosphere for every kilometer traveled.

The buses will be operated by the company First Bus and will use a hydrogen production and supply station opened in 2015. According to the company, it is possible to refuel the vehicles in less than 10 minutes. Previously, hydrogen powered vehicle prototypes had already been designed, but the Scottish fleet is the first to officially enter service.

In total, the project cost £ 8.3 million and was funded by the Aberdeen City Council, the Scottish government and the European Union, with an investment of around £ 500,000 per vehicle. “At the moment, Aberdeen produces 500 kilograms of green hydrogen daily,” said Aberdeen City Council spokesman Philip Bell last November. “Our plan is to have a hydrogen hub in three years, which will produce three and a half tons of gas per day.”

Sustainability

Scotland will host the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change in November. “It’s fantastic to know that we’ll be setting a stellar example of what can be achieved with new technology, as we welcome leaders from around the world,” said Andrew Jarvis, Managing Director of First Bus. “First Bus serves thousands of customers across Aberdeen and we know that many of them take buses because they care about our planet “.

In addition to the new project, Aberdeen already had electric and hydrogen powered vans and municipal road sweepers.