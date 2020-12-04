Due to its impact on fuel consumption and environmentally friendly approach in the automotive industry, the importance of hybrid vehicles is gradually increasing. Audi, whose electric vehicle moves came to the fore many times, introduced the Q3 45 TFSI e and Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e models.

Hybrid SUV introduced to Audi Q3 45 TFSI

Introducing the first compact SUV models with Plug-in Hybrid feature, Audi has added the 8th member to the electric TFSI family. Continuing its efforts to achieve its zero emission target, the company will offer new models for sale in the second quarter of 2021.

The models powered by the 1.4-liter TFSI engine will provide less fuel consumption thanks to the 85 kW electric motor. Q3 45 TFSI e and Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e, which can produce approximately 245 horsepower, will have a range of 57 km.

Making a statement about the new models, Audi UK Director Andrew Doyle said, “We continue to pursue our goal of less carbon emission with TFSI e models. We hope that our users will get used to our new system with our Hybrid vehicles before full electric Audi models. As in our other Plug-in Hybrid models, we have once again seen how quickly electric vehicles can adapt to our lives in the Q3 family. ”Used expressions.



