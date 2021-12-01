HYBE’s Newest Label, ADOR Opens Global Audition To Debut New Boy Group and Girl Group!

ADOR, which is the newest label from HYBE, has opened the ‘ADOR GLOBAL AUDITION‘ audition starting this year. ADOR has released their official website for prospective trainees to register themselves, which accepts applicants born from 2002 to 2010, regardless of gender and country of origin.



Registration for the ‘ADOR GLOBAL AUDITION‘ audition is open from December 1, 2021 to January 10, 2022, with singing/rap, dancing and open categories that include acting, modeling, musical instruments, vlogs and more.

Those of you who are interested in auditioning from ADOR, can visit ador.world which contains complete audition requirements and answers to general questions from participants.

Meanwhile, ADOR itself, the newest label from HYBE was just released in November 2021.