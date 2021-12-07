HYBE to reunite TXT, Justin Bieber, and more at their New Era concert

Ready to end the year surrounded by K-Pop and your favorite artists? HYBE will make it possible with a long-awaited concert where they will bring together various music stars from Korea and the world.

The awards and festivals arrive every year to animate and make the December term even more special, but this time, HYBE returns with a concert where it will bring together several artists who will perform their greatest hits for you.

This company works together with highly popular groups, as well as solo artists, so we can see them with memorable presentations through an online concert that can be seen from different parts of the world.

The event announced as Weverse Con 2022 is named after New Era and has already announced which K-Pop and pop artists will be on the lineup. The poster includes a total of 8 musical acts, among which are:

BUMZU

Dvwn

ENHYPEN

fromis_9

Justin Bieber

Lee hyun

SEVENTEEN (except Jun and The8)

TXT

Wıll Bts Be A Part Of Hybe’s New Year’s Concert?

Recently BigHit Music announced that the members of BTS will take a long break, putting any activity in their artistic life on pause in order to enjoy a relaxed season with their loved ones.

When Is The Hybe Concert And How To See It?

The musical show will take place on December 31, 2021 at 9 p.m. in Korean time, to enjoy the concert you need to buy a ticket that gives you access to the show, so you must go to Weverse Show to know the costs and details of each purchase.

Tickets will go on sale on December 9 so that any fan who wants to be part of the experience can request their place.