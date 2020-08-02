Hwasa MAMAMOO The second cup with the song ‘Maria’

Hwasa MAMAMOO successfully took home the next victory trophy for the solo song ‘Maria’.

This victory trophy was obtained by Hwasa on the latest episode of the program ‘Inkigayo’ which was broadcast on Sunday (02/08).

The song ‘Maria’ Hwasa was included in the nomination of the winner in the ‘Inkigayo’ program after winning a total score of 7889 points.

In second place is the song ‘Summer Hate’ owned by Zico Block B who got 5097 points, while Somi was third with ‘What You Waiting For’ which won a total of 4595 points.

This is the second victory trophy that has been obtained by Hwasa since holding his solo comeback with ‘Maria’.

Hwasa himself is currently preparing for his debut with the girl group project formed by the ‘Hangout With Yoo’ program, with Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa and Jessi.

Congratulations to Hwasa!



