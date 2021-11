The youngest member of the girl group MAMAMOO, Hwasa will again present her solo performance with the latest song. Through MAMAMOO’s official SNS, Hwasa’s first teaser for her second single album titled ‘Guilty Pleasure’ has been released on November 11, 2021.

Through the teaser, you can see the sharp gaze of Hwasa who appears with short hair, straight up.

The single album has been scheduled for release on November 24, 2021.

Are you also looking forward to the comeback of this MAMAMOO maknae?