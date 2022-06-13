Hustle Shows Adam Sandler’s Career Growth in One Very Specific Way

Warning: Spoilers for Netflix’s Hustle!

The narrative parallels between “Hustle” and “The Longest Yard” actually highlight how far Adam Sandler has come in the course of his career. Adam Sandler is a man with an incredibly unique reputation. At the beginning of his career, he was known as a comic actor, partly due to the fact that Sandler shouted viciously and aggressively in most of his films in the late 90s and early 2000s. Over time, this reputation has changed thanks to several much more impressive dramatic performances.

Although Sandler is primarily known for his comedies, he has tried himself in other genres. “Pixels” included elements of science fiction, “The Ridiculous Six” was a western, and “The Shoemaker” was fantastic, although it is worth noting that each of these films blew the hearts of both critics and viewers. However, one of his most famous turns in recent years was “Uncut Jewels,” a crime thriller in which Sandler really shone as a gambling-addicted New York jeweler. Although the actor-director has continued to produce critically acclaimed comedies for Netflix between his hits, Sandler’s performances in films such as “Uncut Jewels,” the animated series “Hotel Transylvania,” and now “Hustle,” have done the hard work of improving his public perception.

While Hustle won’t change Adam Sandler’s career, it will show how far he has come. This is primarily due to the narrative parallels between “Hustle” and “The Longest Yard”, as well as behind-the-scenes factors that show Sandler’s growth as a producer. While Hustle may not be the most impressive performance Sandler has ever given, it shows that he has grown as an artist and can reflect on his career in different ways. Its overall quality is much better than that of “The Longest Yard,” and it shows that Sandler has learned to make the best use of his talents in this genre, as well as more generally in relation to his career.

Juancho Hernangomes and Adam Sandler in Hustle

Although the general opinion about the actor has now shifted to the conclusion that Adam Sandler’s career is underestimated, comparing “Vanity” with “The Longest Yard” shows his progress quite clearly. Both feature Sandler as a broke former player who continues to love his chosen sport, and both act as redemption stories for his respective characters. However, Hustle is not about how Sandler’s character recovers his glory days, but about how he passes on his wisdom to a younger athlete to try to keep him from making similar mistakes. This shows that Sandler has a better understanding of which roles suit him as an actor, since playing a supposed NFL superstar in “The Longest Yard” was simply implausible.

In addition, Hustle shows that Sandler has grown up in the role of producer of most of his films. Hustle is played by many current NBA players, which The Longest Yard failed to achieve. Although some NFL players did appear, they were all former players who have since moved on to acting, which served as a degree of separation from the sport being portrayed. However, Hustle using current players makes the film more down-to-earth and relevant to real-life NBA, and also proved to be a key aspect of the film’s marketing. This shows that Sandler has become more savvy about how to make his films more convincing to the audience.

Hustle may not be the kind of movie that will further elevate Sandler’s career, but it continues a recent trend for him as an actor. Playing a more dramatic role with only a few fleeting comedic moments, Sandler pays more attention to sports than his ability to make people laugh. As a result, Hustle combines the silly and the serious in a much greater balance than other sports films previously directed by Adam Sandler.