Hustle Movie Star Juancho Hernangomes Signs NBA Contract

Juancho Hernangomes will sign a one-year contract with the Toronto Raptors.

The deal was first reported by ESPN correspondent Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday afternoon.

In the 2021 season, Hernan Gomez played for three different teams. He played 18 games for the Boston Celtics, 17 games for the Utah Jazz and five games for the San Antonio Spurs.

He showed his best basketball with Jazz. In those 17 games, he averaged 6 points and three rebounds per game, with 50% of hits from the floor.

Prior to that, Hernangomes played two seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves and four seasons for the Denver Nuggets.

During his career, he averaged five points and three rebounds per game while shooting just under 43% from the floor.

Of course, Hernangomes also made his film debut in the film “Vanity”, which was released earlier this year. The film also stars Adam Sandler and Anthony Edwards.