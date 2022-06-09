Hustle Interview | Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomes, Anthony Edwards and others

Adam Sandler’s latest project, “Hustle,” is about to take Netflix and NBA fans by storm, so of course CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell had to talk to all the talent behind it. Watch him talk to stars Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Anthony Edwards and director Jeremy Tan about tresbolt, famous phone contacts and, most importantly, who they think will take home the championship rings this year.

Video chapters:

00:00 – Introduction/Adam Sander is just a fan of Juancho

00:35 – Juancho Hernangomes couldn’t stop talking trash to Adam Sandler on set

01:13 – Anthony Edwards talks about the garbage he sees in modern children

02:01 – The “Hustle” team reveals its most famous phone contacts

03:07 – Juancho Hernangomes says he has a brother who is also a professional ball player

03:55 – Anthony Edwards reflects on the portrayal of the project in the film

04: 26 – “Hustle” director Jeremiah Tan on the “obsession” with talents in the film industry

04:43 – How long did it take to shoot all these game scenes, according to the director of “Hustle”

06: 26 – The actors of “Hustle” call their picks for the winner of the NBA championship

08:11 – Jeremiah Tan on the best basketball movie of all time (and it’s not “vanity”)

08:51 – Outro/Adam Sandler on the 20th anniversary of “Love drunk from the feet”