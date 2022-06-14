Hustle: Every NBA Player in Adam Sandler’s Netflix Movie

Adam Sandler’s new Netflix movie “Hustle” has an excellent collection of former and current NBA players. The 2022 Netflix original film is produced by Sandler and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Hustle is an original story written by Taylor Matern and Will Fetters, and Jeremy Tan directed the sports drama. Adam Sandler leads a cast filled with recognizable names like Queen Latifah and Ben Foster, but the combination of his star power and LeBron James has helped create a recognizable ensemble for sports fans.

Thanks to the first trailer of the Hustle movie, viewers entered the new Sandler film from Netflix with a good idea of what to expect, including that there will be many appearances of familiar NBA faces in it. This is a more dramatic turnaround for the actor compared to his other Netflix original films. Hustle follows Stanley Behren, played by Sandler, a former basketball scout. However, when he finds a potential generation talent abroad, Stanley works to help a troubled prospect get into the National Basketball Association. The story of the redemption of losers is quite common in the sports genre, but Adam Sandler’s love of basketball makes Hustle something of a passion project for him.

From the first trailer, Hustled promised a lot of action and NBA cameos, and Sandler definitely pulled it off. The plot followed Stanley and his new recruit Bo Cruz as they went through the NBA pre-draft scheme, which includes a combine and even a few pickup games. Since the film is about people who love basketball, it only makes sense that real professional players participate in it. Unfortunately, LeBron’s merit as a producer did not turn into an appearance on the screen, despite the hopes of some fans, but Hustle is full of other NBA players.

Juan Hernangomes

In addition to Adam Sandler, the main character of Hustle is Bo Cruz, played by Juan Hernangomes, a former Spanish professional basketball player. Hernangomes moved to the NBA in 2016, when he was drafted in the second round by the Denver Nuggets. He was a rotation player mostly during his time in Denver, which ended after three and a half seasons when they traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019. Hernangomes stayed in Minnesota for a season and a half, where he was a part-time starter. He was then traded to the Boston Celtics to start the 2021 season, who then traded him to the San Antonio Spurs, who then traded him to the Utah Jazz.

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ scoring machine, also appears in Hustle. Edwards plays Kermit Wills. Wills is one of Hustle’s antagonists and Bo Cruz’s main rival on the set. Anthony Edwards was selected by the Timberwolves first in 2020 after being the SEC freshman of the Year at Georgia. His play in the first year of his NBA career earned him the All Rookie First Team award, and in the second year he made a leap in the lead.

Moritz Wagner

German-born Moritz Wagner has had a successful career in the NBA and currently plays for the Orlando Magic. In Hustle, he plays Haas, a spendthrift import player who is referred to as the “German MJ”. Despite the fact that Moritz “Mo” Wagner is a danger on the court, his character Hustla Haas has a reputation based on smoke and mirrors. Stanley immediately notices the lack of play, showing viewers that the once-great NBA scout has a shrewd eye.

Julius “Dr. J.” Erving

It’s not just the current NBA superstars who appear in Hustle. A member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, Julius “Dr. J.” Irving, who is considered by some to be the best six ever to appear on the court, played a cameo role that created a key moment in the plot. In Hustle, both amateur and professional players are obsessed with the Boa Challenge, inspired by a viral video of Dr. Jay still doing dunks at 63, as if nothing has changed since he retired in 1987. A true legend of the sport, Julius Irving ended his career as the third player in history to score a total of more than 30,000 points in more than 10 years in the NBA.

Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki, a two-time MVP in 2007 and 2011, respectively, is another NBA graduate who plays a role in Hustle that has little more significance than an occasional outing. Nowitzki is another German player like Mo Wagner, and many consider him the greatest European player of all time, who achieved tremendous success at the Dallas Mavericks. In Hustle, Stanley contacts Dirk to prove his credentials to the dubious Bo. Since Bo is also a European hoping to succeed in the USA, Stanley could not have chosen the best NBA star to show that he is the person who can bring Bo to the NBA.

Trey Young

Trey Young is another NBA player who appears in Adam Sandler’s “Hustle” movie. The dynamic playmaker and scorer has been playing point guard for the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth season. He was selected fifth in the 2018 draft after being the top 12 freshman of the year at Oklahoma. Trey Young was named