Hustle: 10 films about sports based on real events

Netflix’s Hustle is so good that many people believe that the fictional Stanley Sugerman and Beau Cruz are based on real sports figures, but that’s not the case. Despite the fact that their characters are completely fictional, their story strikingly reflects the real world of basketball.

Some sports movies are so easy to get into that it’s hard to understand where reality collides with fiction. Fictional stories seem real, and biographical films are often passed off as fake. No matter which end of the spectrum they belong to, some of the best sports movies are based on real stories.

23 explosions (2013)

This is an incredible true story of Travis Freeman (Mark Hapka), an ordinary teenager from Kentucky who dreams of becoming a football player. When Travis suffers a series of migraines and then survives an attack of bacterial meningitis, he suddenly goes blind.

At first, Travis wants to give up, which is understandable given the grim circumstances he’s faced. But as soon as the shock of the new normality passes, Travis does what many consider impossible: he gets up and learns to play football, despite his blindness.

The Invisible Side (2009)

Considered one of the best films based on real events, the sports drama “The Invisible Side” starring Sandra Bullock as Lee Ann Tuohy, the adoptive mother of football sensation Michael “Big Mike” Oer (Quinton Aaron), who survived a traumatic childhood to get into the army. NFL.

“The Invisible Side” was a commercial success, grossing over $300 million on a budget of $29 million (according to box office Mojo). Bullock and Aaron had an undeniable chemistry that was plausibly reproduced on screen, which became the backdrop for the inspiring tone of the film.

Their Own League (1992)

Not many of the best baseball movies are about women, but “Their Own League” is a fictionalized account of the true story of how women saved baseball during World War II.

Tom Hanks and Geena Davis lead the cast of the comedy, which tells the story of the All-American Women’s Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). Although Davis’ character, Dottie Hinson, is actually the only character in the film based on facts, the league’s story is true.

I, Tonya (2017)

The 1994 attack by figure skater Tonya Harding on gold medal winner Nancy Kerrigan has been told many times in movies and on television; however, none of the previous outings told the story the way I, Tonya.

As one of the best sports films with a female role, “I, Tonya”, we see Oscar nominee Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding and the winner in the nomination “Best Supporting Actress” Allison Janney as Tony’s abusive mother LaVona Golden. I, Tonya, freely rely on the facts of the case. Viewers must decide which of the unreliable sources is telling the truth.

Brian’s Song (1971)

Viewers are advised to prepare napkins for this. Brian’s song is one of the simplest and most poignant tearful songs ever created about sports. At times, the script seems made up; however, it is based on a true story.

After being drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1965, Brain Piccolo (James Caan) is forced to share a room with black teammate Gail Sayers (Billy Dee Williams) in a racially tense atmosphere. Eventually, they become best friends, but tragedy strikes when they find out that Brian has been diagnosed with cancer.

Friday Night Lights (2004)

“Gentlemen, the hopes and dreams of the whole city fall on your shoulders. Perhaps you will never be as important as you are now in your life.” This quote from coach Gary Gaines (Billy Bob Thornton) perfectly characterizes everything that happens in Friday Night Lights.

Texans take their football seriously, from the pee-pee leagues to the NFL. This is a true story about the small town of Odessa, Texas, and their obsession with football. So, when the Permian Panthers of high school make a bid for the state championship, the city rallies around them, even when the worlds of the players are collapsing.

Remember the Titans (2000)

In 1971, Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) gets a job as the head coach at T.C. Williams High School in Virginia, despite the fact that the school has recently been integrated and racial tensions have been heating up. This sets the stage for the true story of “Remember the Titans”.

Although some fictional events have been integrated into the script, the main trouble of the Titans’ struggle to come together amid the sharp disagreements that the team had and the personal struggles they faced remains unchanged. A few “extras” have been added for dramatic effect; however, this is an exciting truth-based watch.

The Big One (2016)

11 days after he was selected in the third round of the NFL, an all-American college student Brandon Burlsworth (Christopher Severio) died in a car accident. The painful consequences of his death are a test of faith and a testimony of his strength before death.