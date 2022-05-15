Husband of “Summer House” star Hannah Berner De Bishop: 5 things you need to know

Hannah Berner is no longer for sale! The “Summer House” star married Des Bishop in May 2022 after almost two years of dating.

The reality star began dating Bishop shortly before she left in the summer of 2020 to star in the fifth season of the series “Bravo” in the Hamptons.

Later, Bravo executive Josh Brown teased the season.

“I think it’s actually going to be our best season, ironically, even with these limitations,” he said of Season 5 before the new episodes debut. “Let’s put it this way. I’m not worried about Bravo any more than I am about the world, you know? Just because we don’t know where the world is going. But one thing I know for sure is that everyone really dedicated themselves to creating these series and making them happen. Safety is our number one priority. If we can do something safely, we will do it.”

He added: “Instead of going back and forth to the city, they live together all summer in the Hamptons in their summer rented apartment. I think now it’s really related to such a phenomenon, how do you know how you quarantine with friends? And how do you get along with them as a family?”

While Berner modestly talked about her new romance, affectionately calling him “Caddy Daddy” on social media, Bishop confirmed their romance during an interview on Irish radio in September 2020.

“We immediately found a common language. It was a pretty intense experience of falling in love,” he told RTE Radio 1, saying that they first contacted through Instagram. “It was a stronger falling in love with someone than I have ever experienced in my life, so I can say with confidence that I will definitely make an effort to make it so, because it seems to me that this is the one.” After subsequently deleting a photo with Bishop earlier this month, Berner shared a video with him on Big Apple via Instagram.

“Back in New York,” she said, before casting a quick glance at Bishop. “New York is holding him back. Don’t worry about us.”

Berner, who was previously linked to Gulbranson, announced her engagement in February 2021 after a year of dating.

“He didn’t meet me at an easy time,” the “Burning in Hell” podcast host told us earlier that February. “I was in the house, so he definitely saw me from many sides. It wasn’t the easiest beginning of our relationship, but you’ll see how it plays out in the series. …I know I have a keeper, and this is the first time I’ve ever thought about marrying a guy.”

Scroll down to find out five facts about Bishop:

1. He is Irish

Bishop seems to divide his time between New York and Ireland.

2. He’s a comedian

Like Berner, Bishop is a comedian. He appeared several times on Irish TV programs and hosted his own show called The Des Bishop Work Experience. He also has a podcast called “The Shift”.

“People who know me know that I’m not the type to date comedians,” he told the Irish Sun in July. “I’ve had very limited interaction with women in the comedy game.”

3. He survived cancer

Bishop was diagnosed with testicular cancer when he was 20 years old. “But I quickly found out that testicular cancer responds very well to treatment, and the stress went away. I needed to have an operation immediately, and it was done the following Monday. Although many people think it will be very important, it has never been a big problem for me to remove a testicle,” he told The Irish Times in September. “I never think about it now, and it’s never been a problem for anyone I’ve had a romantic relationship with. After the operation, I was also given a course of radiation, just in case, even if it did not spread to my lymph nodes.”

4. He is older than Hannah

Bishop is 15 years older than Berner.

“No. 1, it’s a lot of fun, jokes, it really works, but she’s very public. She’s not that young, she’ll be 29 in a couple of weeks,” he said in July.

5. He competed in the Irish version of “DWTS”.

Bishop participated in the RTE show “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017.