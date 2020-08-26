Hurricane Laura, category 4 disaster scenario

The National Hurricane Center has already announced that Laura will be a category 4 hurricane, so the expected scenario is catastrophic and leaving death in its wake.

The speed with which Hurricane Laura intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico is surprising, which is why meteorologists warn of a powerful Category 4 destructive system before making landfall along the Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) of the United States, in Miami, predicted that Hurricane Laura, will increase its strength during the day, causing potentially deadly storm surge, extreme winds and flooding in East Texas and Louisiana, also described a catastrophic scenario.

Catastrophic hurricane heads to the US

At 8 a.m. EDT, the storm was about 450 kilometers south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, moving northwest at 15 miles per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 185 kph.

At this time, the NHC assures that Hurricane Laura is now a dangerous Category 3 hurricane but due to favorable conditions in the Gulf of Mexico it will continue to intensify until it is Category 4 before making landfall.

Satellite images show Laura has become “a formidable hurricane” in recent hours, threatening to destroy homes and sink entire communities.

Laura has seen a remarkable escalation, growing almost 70 percent in power in just 24 hours “and there are no signs that it will stop anytime soon,” the NHC said, warning that it could even claim numerous lives.

Possible scenario of hurricane laura as category 4

Category 4 storms bring “catastrophic damage,” and well-constructed frame homes risk losing most of the roof structure and exterior walls.

Most trees will be uprooted or uprooted and power poles knocked down. Downed trees and power poles will insulate residential areas. In addition, power outages will last for weeks to possibly months and most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Laura is becoming a major hurricane as it grows stronger for hours, with hurricane-force winds extending 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 175 miles.

Laura is forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane with winds over 115 mph on the Texas-Louisiana border early Thursday morning, but conditions will go downhill through the day on Wednesday.

There is a storm surge warning from Freeport, Texas to the mouth of the Mississippi River as a result of catastrophic Hurricane Laura. According to the NHC, the worst of the storm surge will occur along the immediate shoreline near and to the right of the landing site, where the storm surge will be accompanied by “large, destructive waves.”



