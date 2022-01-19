Huobi Announces Results: These Altcoins Are The Best Cryptos!

Besides Bitcoin, altcoin projects Ethereum, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin stood out as the top and most popular cryptocurrencies, according to a survey conducted by Huobi. According to the survey findings, investors are turning to cryptocurrencies for their long-term investment potential. Meme coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are among the socially dominant cryptocurrencies among US investors.

Altcoin projects among top cryptos

According to the survey findings of the famous cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, in 2021, memes have become mainstream among US investors. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba-Inu themed cryptos enjoy social dominance. Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has recently released its “Crypto Perception Report”. Huobi surveyed more than 3000 respondents from the US to identify the top cryptocurrencies and their perception among investors. The report reveals that Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are among the top cryptocurrencies. The social dominance of meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin made cryptocurrency mainstream in 2021. Shiba Inu has witnessed a surge in users as Ethereum whales continue to accumulate the meme token. According to information received by Somanews, 40% of respondents to the survey turned to cryptocurrencies for their long-term investment potential.

Interestingly, a recent report by Fidelity researchers revealed that there is international competition between Bitcoin early adopters and others. According to analysts, countries that adopt Bitcoin early may be better off in the long run. The report states: “If Bitcoin adoption increases, countries that secure some Bitcoin today will be competitively outnumbered by their peers.” @Hayess5178, a crypto analyst, explained in a recent tweet why Bitcoin dominance is key for price trends among altcoins and layer 1 scaling solutions.