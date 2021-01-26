Hunting for the origin of COVID-19 threatened by theories

To prevent new pandemics from plaguing the planet, it is necessary to understand exactly how Sars-CoV-2, responsible for covid-19, originated and how it reached humans. There are several theories on the subject, but the most accepted is that it was all an accident – whether it was related to the transfer of the virus from animals to people or even occurred in the laboratory.

Unfortunately, the search for information suffers from communication noises that invariably arise from xenophobic manifestations directed to the first place of detection of the disease: China.

Detailing the “hunt” by solving the mystery surrounding the microorganism that has killed more than 2 million people and infected 96 million others worldwide by Friday afternoon (22), Ryan points out that circumstantial evidence involving the Institute of Wuhan’s virology – located in the same region considered the epicenter of the outbreak – made investigations extremely necessary, and they are in fact being carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In any case, there is nothing to suggest that a “leak” of this type occurred there, nor is there any evidence of deliberate action. In fact, such problems are not uncommon, although strict security protocols ensure that nothing goes wrong.

Richard Ebright, a chemical biologist at Rutgers University (USA), exemplifies: “The second, third, fourth and fifth entries of the original SARS coronavirus in human populations occurred as a laboratory accident.”

The problem lies precisely in the emergence of conspiracy theories, as the scarcity of data has helped to foster notions that covid-19 is a biological weapon or that it was used as a cover for the installation of 5G worldwide.

This is where things get complicated. Suggestions like these endanger the integrity of scientifically based analyzes.