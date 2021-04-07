Hunters: Jennifer Jason Leigh enters season 2 of the series

According to the American portal Deadline, actress Jennifer Jason Leigh, known for her role in Atypical, will be in the 2nd season of Hunters, from Amazon Prime Video. The suspense and action series takes advantage of the new season to accompany Chava, a Nazi hunter.

So far, there is no premiere date for the new episodes.

More details about the season 2 of Hunters

The Amazon Prime Video series was written and produced by David Weil. Inspired by real life events, the plot follows the Hunters group, famous for living in New York in 1977 and hunting for former Nazi officers who plan to create the Fourth Reich in the United States of America.

Jennifer Jason will star in the second season alongside Logan Lerman, also known for the films Percy Jackson, actor who played Jonah Heidelbaum in the first season and, now, also returns for the new episodes.

One of the main doubts of the fans in relation to the next episodes is if Al Pacino will also return for the new season of Hunters. After all, his character was shot at the end of season 1, when Jonah discovers his true identity. So far, the streaming platform has not confirmed or denied the actor’s return.

In addition to Atypical, actress Jennifer Jason is also known in films such as The Hated Eight, Annihilation, Margot and Marriage and Anomalisa.

