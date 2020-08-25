Hunter and Joey King prepare a new secret project

Hunter King and Joey King will be together in a new project, both actresses prepare a surprise for their fans.

The King sisters developed a great love of acting when they were little, appearing in community plays in Agoura Hills, California. As time went by, Hunter and Joey made their way into the world of Hollywood, appearing in major series and movies.

The talented duo of actresses prepares something new and secret for all the followers of their career, but the girls have not been encouraged to tell what it is about, to create more excitement among the public, they shared a photo session together on Instagram.

Jared Eng Studios photographed both interpreters, the photoshoot was very intimate with a white background, the sisters’ poses showed their good chemistry and complicity, in the images Joey appears with a colorful look, a green jumpsuit, white tennis shoes and a Mini crossbody bag, while Hunter wears a very comfortable outfit in jeans and a light blouse with cheerful motifs.

In the description of the three posts you can read:

Secret project

Internet users are showing their great love and excitement for the secret project of the King sisters, since Eng’s post already has more than 5 likes, in what activities will Hunter and Joey plan?

It is not the first time that Jared Eng Studios and the protagonist of ‘El Stand de los Besos’ work together, as the model, also a model, has demonstrated different concepts in front of the camera and other photo sessions can be seen on the company’s official Instagram of style.

Among Joey’s next activities is a new film, although he did not comment on many of the details, if he gave a clue, as the filming of the film has not yet begun and will share a set with a famous Oscar-winning actor.

A year ago, Hunter and the actress from ‘The Act’ were co-stars in ‘Life in Pieces’, a series on CBS television, starring Hunter where his younger sister played a pregnant teenager who appeared in several chapters .



