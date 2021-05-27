Hunt: Showdown Will Receive a New Map Soon

Hunt: Showdown, Producer Crytek has announced that Hunt: Showdown players will have news to enjoy soon, all of which is courtesy of a new map for the clashes and also an unprecedented event.

Although there are not many details, it was mentioned that the new map that will arrive in the game in a future update will be called Dark Sight – and even received a trailer that gives an idea of what lies ahead:

As for the event, it had no details, except for the mention that it “will offer players the chance to unlock new rewards”.

Hunt: Showdown is available in versions for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you do not know the game, you can read the analysis of the Voxel team by clicking here.