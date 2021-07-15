Hunt: Showdown Has DLC That Brings Shrek Home

Hunt: Showdown, Anyone who has played Hunt: Showdown knows that the shooter has a good dose of mystical entities and some fairy tales. But the Beast Hunter DLC seems to have brought an unexpected addition, with the new setting featuring nothing less than Shrek’s swamp and its iconic bathroom.

The first to notice this peculiar novelty was YouTuber Jack Frags, who considered the ogre’s house a beautiful easter egg.

Unfortunately, neither our dear green protagonist nor his faithful companion, Talking Donkey, were spotted on this new map, called DeSalle. And maybe that’s good news, after all maybe the two could become terrible enemies!

Hunt: Showdown is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

