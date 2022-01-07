Hungry Whales Stocking These Metaverse Coins: Here’s the List!

Recent data reveals that the world’s largest Ethereum whales are stocking up on several metaverse coins.

Whales are stockpiling these metaverse coin projects!

WhaleStats has shared an updated list of the most purchased cryptocurrencies among whales in the last 24 hours. Among these altcoins, a few metaverse coins stocked by whales stand out. The list is as follows:

Ethereum (ETH)

US Dollar Coin (USDC)

Tether (USDT)

Gala (GALA)

Polygon (MATIC)

Quant (QNT)

Chainlink (LINK)

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Polymath (POLY)

Axie Infinity (AXS)

The data shows that 30% of the whales’ interest is in the gaming industry. For example, GALA ranks fourth in the list of recent purchases. Enjin Coin accounts for 1.2% of the total Ethereum whale assets valued at over $128.9 million. Sandbox (SAND) is currently not on the radar of hungry whales, while Axie Infinity is subject to whale purchases.