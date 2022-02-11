Hungarian Central Bank Targets Cryptocurrencies! “It’s Time to Ban”

While the discussions on the prohibition of cryptocurrencies continue, this time a statement was made from the Hungarian Central Bank. Here are the remarkable statements of the Hungarian Central Bank.

Cryptocurrency Statement from the Hungarian Central Bank

Should cryptocurrencies be banned? Today, while these discussions are still going on, a remarkable statement was made from the Central Bank of Hungary. So much so that with a new statement made by the Hungarian Central Bank today, he made striking statements about cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency mining.

Hungarian Central Bank Governor György Matolcsy stated that it is time to ban cryptocurrencies and mining in his statements on cryptocurrencies.

Matolcsy made the following statements in his statements on the subject;

“It is time to ban cryptocurrency trading and mining in the European Union!”

Many Countries Are Targeting Cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency statement made by the Central Bank of Russia in the past hours and the statements made by the President of the Hungarian Central Bank against cryptocurrencies show that most countries are targeting cryptocurrencies and mining activities.

So much so that the Central Bank of Russia, with its statement made in the past hours, evaluated cryptocurrencies as a threat.

Elvira Nabiullina, President of the Central Bank of Russia, stated that the ever-increasing development of cryptocurrencies poses a significant threat to financial stability.

On the other hand, a number of statements regarding cryptocurrencies were made by the Reserve Bank of India the other day. So much so that Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, targeted cryptocurrencies in a recent statement. Shaktikanta Das, while making heavy criticisms against cryptocurrencies, compared them to the tulip bulb bubble of the 17th century.