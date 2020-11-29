Hundreds of Thousand Dollars of Bitcoin Out of Old Zip File

A Bitcoin user forgot the password for Bitcoins that he bought in 2016 and put it in a zip file. This Bitcoin user knew who to go for help; renowned cryptography expert Mike Stay. Could this Bitcoin user, who forgot the password of the file whose private keys were stored, was able to recover the Bitcoins he lost?

Mike Stay, who has published a detailed article on Google’s former security engineers and techniques for hacking into encrypted zip files, has received an unusual message on LinkedIn over the past months. In the message, a man he didn’t name was asking Stay to help him open a zip file he forgot his password. Inside the file, there was something very important that had to be recovered: Bitcoin.

The man bought about $ 10,000 worth of BTC in January 2016 before the Bitcoin price exploded. After doing this, he encrypted a file that his private keys received into a zip file. Unfortunately, instead of falling into the conspiracy of hackers or fraudsters, perhaps the man fell prey to a lesser enemy: his own memory. The man had forgotten the password for the zip file and hoped that the cryptographer Stay could re-enter the file.

In return he asked for 100 thousand dollars

Stay said that the man sent him a message with a smile emoji saying “If we find the password successfully, I’ll thank you”. After their initial analysis, Stay demanded $ 100,000 from the man to enter the file.

Although it is not fully disclosed how much Bitcoin the man owned, it is said that he had roughly $ 300,000 Bitcoin at the time of the incident. While the bitcoin price is around 18 thousand dollars, this figure may correspond to the range of about 600 – 700 thousand dollars. The man, who will have a serious earning when he pays the desired amount, agreed to pay 100 thousand dollars for entering the file.

Put to work

Stay found in his initial observations that the zip password the man was using was quite old and was designed by an amateur cryptographer decades ago, and he was surprised that it lasted so well for a long time. Stay said that while some old zip files can be easily broken with ready-made programs, this man who cannot reach his Bitcoins is not so lucky. This was the reason why Stay wanted a relatively high price of $ 100,000.

According to Stay’s statements, new generation zip programs use an established and robust cryptographic standard; Older versions such as those in the case of Bitcoin investor man often use a cryptography that can be cracked. Stay aware of the fact that cracking some zip code can be very long and troublesome, explaining that there are 2 main reasons why he accepted this job.

The first reason is that the computer he used to create and encrypt the zip file is still in his hands; So Stay could find out which zip program was being used and which version it was running. Another reason was that the timestamp used to declare the encryption scheme was in the file. Stay accepted the job with the hope of these two key factors.

He asked his boss for help

At the time, Stay, who was chief technology consultant at blockchain software development firm Pyrofex, realized that he would need some technical assistance to run an operation at the scale he planned to get back to the file. He turned to Pyrofex CEO Nash Foster to implement the crypto-analytics code and run it on GPUs.

In an interview with WIRED, Foster said that their first expectation is that they will be ready to try to open the zip file after a few months and then wait a few more months for the process to be successful. While Foster admired that Mike Stay did a much better job than they expected; He added that the waiting part in the second stage was reduced to only 1 week.

Foster stated that special-purpose hardware had to be developed to open a file in this way without Stay, which would even exceed the value of the Bitcoins in the file. It was still a mystery whether this method of Stay would work, even with the time this short. And there was no other way to unravel this secret than try. Still, after months of struggling, Stay was ready to try it out.

Trial One-Two

The owner of the locked Bitcoins did not give Stay and Foster the entire zip file. After he managed to crack the password, he could not trust whether the Bitcoins would be stolen. Adam only transferred the encrypted headers and data about the file to the duo, who were dealing with their Bitcoins.

About 4 months after the guy’s LinkedIn message, they were ready to try to crack the password. The software they made ran for 10 days and eventually failed. Stay later said that this situation really broke his heart.

“We had a lot of mistakes before, but when we came to the testing phase, all the trials I did on my own laptop worked perfectly. If there is something wrong with this, it must have been a very minor mistake and frankly I was worried that it would take us too long to find it because it is so small ”

The man did not give up

Stay thought the man would give up after this first failed attempt, but he was wrong. The falling Bitcoin price at that time and therefore the value of the decreased file did not deter the man. The man wanted Bitcoins and was very impatient.

Stay then got back to work and started investigating where he went wrong. Soon, a new idea came to mind as to which number to try as the starting point for the random number generator used in the encryption scheme. Meanwhile, while scanning the test data, the man noticed that the GPU was not operating the correct initial password on the first try, and reported this to Stay and Foster. The two fixed the bug and were ready to try again with both the remedied boredom and the new approach idea. And this time, success came with it.

In his statement, Foster expressed his excitement by saying that “a lot of bitcoin came out suddenly”; He said that this situation was very comforting for both Stay and himself.

And happy ending

Foster eventually said that the cost of infrastructure required for this operation would be only $ 6-7,000, as opposed to the roughly estimated $ 100,000 initially. The man who got his bitcoins said he would pay a quarter of the original deal and sent $ 25,000 to Stay.

Stating that such projects are very rare and extraordinary, Foster said, “If the details of the situation were different and the zip program was a little more up-to-date; it would be impossible to achieve this, ”he said.

Stay, who is still working as chief technology consultant at Pyrofex, commented, “It was the most fun thing I’ve had in years,” for her experience. Stay said he was excited to get to work every morning and grapple with it all day long.



