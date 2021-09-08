Humble Choice: PGA Tour 2K21, West of Dead, Narita Boy and More For Less Than 14 Euros For PC

Humble Choice: Humble Bundle publishes the 12 games that accompany the Humble Choice monthly round during September. All with a redeemable key for Steam.Humble Bundle reveals your subscription game batch for the month of September. Members who subscribe to Humble Choice can get hold of up to 12 games of all genres. Among those selected, titles such as PGA Tour 2K21, West of Dead, Orwell and Narita Boy stand out. All of them with a redeemable key for Steam.

All selected in Humble Choice September 2021

PGA Tour 2K21

Neon Abyss

Not For Broadcast

Roki

Narita boy

West of dead

Atomiccrops

Heaven’s Vault

Swag and sorcery

Fort triumph

Orwell: Ignorance is Strength

Framed Collection

Roki is another game that is worth reviewing. Nominated for the Bafta 2021 awards for “best debut game” and “best British game”, the United Label title plunges us “on a fantastic journey” to save the family of Tove, the protagonist. During the journey, the events of “this forgotten Nordic world” will take place, as indicated in their official description.

Currently the program offers three subscription levels: lite, basic and premium. The first only allows us to access the Humble treasure, a mixed bag in which there are many mini-projects without DRM, along with a 10% purchase in the store. Your ticket only costs 4.49 euros per month.

On the other hand, the basic edition includes the advantages of lite and allows you to select which three games you want to stay forever from among those chosen, for a fee of 13.99 euros per month. Finally, the premium mode consists of an increase in the number of games to receive from 3 to 9. The discount in the store increases to 20% on all purchases, as well as access to the humble treasure, for 17.99 euros per month.