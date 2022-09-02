Humble Bundle Summer Sale — only a few days left!

While waiting for the release of new AAA projects, players can look into the past and select a few games that they might have missed. That’s where the Humble Bundle appears as a summer sale launched on August 19, 2022. Over the past few months, stores have made deals with Steam, Green Man Gaming, Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Nintendo Store. already got rid of their own. Thus, Humble Bundle is one of the last major outlets that have gone down this path.

The sale has been going on for several weeks and ends on September 6. Gamers who haven’t purchased discounted games yet should take advantage of this opportunity before it’s too late.

Click here to find out about the summer sale — discounts up to 90% on some games and kits, versions 8.19–9.6!

Deals cover a wide range of genres, including open world, horror, sports or simulation. Since the Humble Bundle summer sale offers both quality and quantity, it can be difficult to know where to start. Therefore, this article presents a snapshot of upcoming games that are part of the event and when each deal is valid (don’t miss your chance!)

Highlighted Game Rant Offers

From 2 to 4 September — Hardspace: Shipbreaker with 40% discount%

Perhaps the most unique game on this list. Harspace: Shipbeaker is a sci—fi first-person rescue simulator in which players are tasked with disassembling and collecting resources from abandoned spaceships. It’s as big and impressive as it sounds when players challenge the expanses of space to find objects in zero gravity. Disorienting, visually stunning and mind—boggling, Hardspace: Shipbreaker is one of the most fascinating simulators.

From 4 to 6 September — Doom 2016 with 80% discount%

Rip and tear! The cult game Doom of the new century, which helped to “revive” the series and move it into the future, gets a huge discount. Anyone who was not lucky enough to survive this iconic adventure for one player should take it and go along with the Killer Rock on an exciting trip through the hellish landscapes. Doom (2016) with a killer soundtrack and a very exciting shootout is a must for FPS fans.