Humble Bundle Against COVID-19: More Than 20 PC Games For Less Than 18 Euros

Humble Bundle: You can get more than 20 PC games with a Steam key for less than 18 euros in the latest Humble Bundle against COVID-19. Complete list.Humble Bundle does its bit in the fight against COVID-19. The program offers a new package that includes more than 20 PC games with a Steam key, starting at a price of 16.63 euros. As always, you can contribute more if you wish. It will remain available until May 19 at 20:00 CEST.

COVID-19 Bundle: Complete PC Games List (Steam)

The list is made up of titles such as Baba Is You, The Witness and Into the Breach, among others. Independent classics and remasters join hands to fatten your digital library on the Valve platform.

As a promotion attached to the games, you will receive several books and comics in digital format, as well as four programs for your PC. Then we leave you with the complete list of contents. You can access their profile through this link.

Games

Into The Breach

Baba is you

Bioshock Remastered

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Undertale

Hyper Light Drifter

Tooth and Tail

The Witness

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Saints Row: The Third

Titan Qest: Anniversary Edition

Superhot

Stick Fight: The Game

Portal Knights

Wargroove

Brütal Legend

Death squared

Crusader Kings Complete Edition

Pinstripe

Teleglitch: Die More Edition

Dwarfs !?

Dead in Bermuda

Bury Me, My Love

Books

Ultimate Sh * t Hits the Fan: Survival Guide

You can do all things

Coping Skills: Tools & Techniques for Every Stressful Situation

Unfuck Your Worth

Eff This! Meditation

Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome to Lovecraft

Red Sonja: Petitioning the Queen

Programs

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 18

Ashampoo Backup Pro 14

Ashampoo Photo Optimizer 7

Music Maker: Hip Hop Edition