Humble Bundle Against COVID-19: More Than 20 PC Games For Less Than 18 Euros

Humble Bundle: You can get more than 20 PC games with a Steam key for less than 18 euros in the latest Humble Bundle against COVID-19. Complete list.Humble Bundle does its bit in the fight against COVID-19. The program offers a new package that includes more than 20 PC games with a Steam key, starting at a price of 16.63 euros. As always, you can contribute more if you wish. It will remain available until May 19 at 20:00 CEST.
COVID-19 Bundle: Complete PC Games List (Steam)
The list is made up of titles such as Baba Is You, The Witness and Into the Breach, among others. Independent classics and remasters join hands to fatten your digital library on the Valve platform.
As a promotion attached to the games, you will receive several books and comics in digital format, as well as four programs for your PC. Then we leave you with the complete list of contents. You can access their profile through this link.
Games
Into The Breach
Baba is you
Bioshock Remastered
Euro Truck Simulator 2
Undertale
Hyper Light Drifter
Tooth and Tail
The Witness
This War of Mine: Final Cut
Saints Row: The Third
Titan Qest: Anniversary Edition
Superhot
Stick Fight: The Game
Portal Knights
Wargroove
Brütal Legend
Death squared
Crusader Kings Complete Edition
Pinstripe
Teleglitch: Die More Edition
Dwarfs !?
Dead in Bermuda
Bury Me, My Love
Books
Ultimate Sh * t Hits the Fan: Survival Guide
You can do all things
Coping Skills: Tools & Techniques for Every Stressful Situation
Unfuck Your Worth
Eff This! Meditation
Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome to Lovecraft
Red Sonja: Petitioning the Queen
Programs
Ashampoo WinOptimizer 18
Ashampoo Backup Pro 14
Ashampoo Photo Optimizer 7
Music Maker: Hip Hop Edition