Humankind: RTS gets release on PC for 2021

The developer Amplitude confirmed, through a new trailer, that the RTS Humankind will be released in April 2021 for computers. The title, which will be published internationally by SEGA, will reach Mac and Windows devices via Epic Games Store, Steam and Google Stadia.

Humankind will be a real-time strategy game inspired by historical cycles, where each one of them will tell an era of humanity in which the player can shape it the way they prefer. It will be possible to rebuild civilizations and create modern empires and monopolies using, as a base, more than 60 different historical cultures that played an important role in shaping ancient and current societies.

SEGA also confirmed the content of the Deluxe edition of the game, which will have access to the marvel Notre-Dame, the cathedral’s own narrative, an exclusive avatar of the French author Victor Hugo, responsible for writing the work The Hunchback of Notre-Dame and The Miserables, and the “inspiring” personality for the avatar. In addition, the deluxe edition will have, besides the base game, the original soundtrack by Humankind and a pdf file with descriptions of all the Units and Tech Trees.

The player who purchases the pre-purchase will be entitled to an avatar of the Celtic queen Boadiceia, an exclusive decoration and a set of symbols for the profile.

The OpenDev version of Humankind can now be accessed by all Google Stadia members, making it possible to play 100 cycles of the game until October 28th.



