Human factor will be the main vulnerability of the PIX

Pix, the Central Bank’s new payment method, went into operation on Tuesday, November 3, strictly by volume and schedule, so that financial institutions and customers could test the platform. The first stage was carried out until the 15th and, on the 16th, the system started to operate fully, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

By November 16, the system had registered 73 million keys, according to a BC survey. The solution aims to offer faster and cheaper transactions than conventional means, with wider availability and without specific opening hours. Consumers and companies will be able to send or receive money at any time, with settlement in up to 10 seconds – in practice, the money falls instantly.

And security?

According to cybersecurity experts at BugHunt and Compugraf, as Pix is ​​a simplification of identification, the service has the same security solutions from the National Financial System that are already used today, and which also serve for TEDs and DOCs. In addition, transactions rely on the security layers for authentication offered by banks themselves through mobile devices, such as biometrics, facial recognition, among others.

“These current transactions, like Pix, have strict cybersecurity controls, however, this does not prevent scams and fraud, since the human factor still remains. So, the tendency is for scams and fraud attempts to exploit people, and, because it is a new service for everyone, there is a direct associated risk ”, warns Caio Telles, Software Engineer and CEO of BugHunt.



