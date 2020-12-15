Human-centered design philosophy from Oppo

OPPO participated in the China International Industrial Design Fair (CIIDE) held in China, focusing on industrial design. OPPO exhibited many new conceptual designs based on the human-centered design philosophy at the fair, which was held for the fourth time and was held with the theme of “New Designs, New Trends, New Momentum”.

OPPO and nendo strategic cooperation

The designs were created for OPPO by nendo, the Japanese industrial design studio founded by Oki Sato. This step stems from the close collaboration between OPPO and nendo exploring future design possibilities. OPPO also showcased classic product designs by showcasing the interaction that has occurred since the company’s inception, its unique understanding and discovery in form design and the materials it uses.

At the China International Industrial Design Fair, OPPO exhibited the ‘slide phone and – music-link designs it worked on with leading Japanese industrial design studio nendo. The ‘slide phone’ idea arose from OPPO and nendo discovering that smartphone users increasingly rely on their smartphones to interact with the world around them. The smartphone has been designed increasingly in size to further support the functionality. On the other hand, this trend towards larger phones has become a growing concern for users.

The “slide phone” concept created with this understanding was designed with three foldable screens attached with hinges that fold in the same direction. Showing users the flexibility to change the form of the smartphone when needed, allowing them to take advantage of the ability to change the size at any time. In addition, a pen that comes embedded in the phone allows users to improve their productivity when using the phone for business or more complex tasks.

OPPO Chief Industrial Design Designer Xiao Bo said: “Nendo’s design fits with OPPO’s human-centered philosophy. OPPO aims to provide users with a fun product experience with the latest technology and aesthetic design. This partnership was built on a belief that we should focus on ‘people’ in creating a breakthrough technology product for users. In the upcoming period, we will double this approach by designing products with user-friendly experience ”.



