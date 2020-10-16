Hum to Google and it will guess the song

We all know how frustrating it is when you can’t remember the name of a song or any of the words and the melody is stuck in your head. Google can help you figure it out, no need for a letter, artist name or perfect pitch. How? Turning your seeker into a humming Shazam.

Recognize a song by humming or whistling it

Starting today, when you have a song or theme stuck in your head, you can hum, whistle or sing a tune to Google to help you recognize it. Just open the latest version of the Google app on mobile, or find your Google search widget, tap on the microphone icon, and say “what is this song?” or click the ‘Find a song’ button. Then start humming for 10-15 seconds.

In the Google Assistant, it’s just as simple. Say “Hey Google, what is this song?” and then hum the song. This feature is available in English on iOS, and in more than 20 languages ​​on Android. And according to Google, “we hope to expand it to more languages ​​in the future.”

When you’re done humming, “our machine learning algorithm helps identify possible song matches.” And don’t worry, you don’t need a ‘Pitch Perfect’ to use this feature or nail the pitch of it or the notes. The app will show you the most likely options depending on the melody. Then you can select the best match and, as in apps like Shazam, you can:

– Read the information about the song and the artist

– See the accompanying music videos

– Listen to the song in the app you want

– Find the letter

– Read the analysis

– See other versions / covers of the song (when available)



