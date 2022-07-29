Hulu Reboot: First Look at Co-creator Modern Family’s New Series

Hulu publishes the first images of Steven Levitan’s latest project called Reboot. Levitan has a long-standing career in sitcoms, but he is best known for co-creating the longest-running ABC comedy series, Modern Family, with Christopher Lloyd. While “Modern Family” drew inspiration from the family life of each writer, “Reboot” draws on the time when Levitan worked on different shows. In the “Reboot,” viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the TV family as Hulu revives the fictional 2000s sitcom “Step Forward,” hosted by the troubled TV show creator (Hannah), played by Rachel Bloom from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

On the eve of the release of the first two episodes on September 20, the official Reboot account on Twitter shared new footage from the series. A gallery of seven photos highlights the stellar cast of the show. Take a look at the photos in the space below:

The “Reboot” has an impressive cast: Keegan is Michael Key (Keanu) and Judy Greer (Ant-Man), who will star in this new comedy series as Reed Sterling and Brie Marie Larson, respectively. The two are joined by Johnny Knoxville (“Bad Grandpa”) as Clay Barber, Paul Riser (“Very Strange Things”) as Gordon, Calum Worthy (“American Vandal”) as Zack and Krista Marie Yu (“The Last Survivor”) as Elaine. The stellar cast of “Reboot” helps set a high standard for Levitan’s first project since “American Family.”