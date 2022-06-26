Hulu Jumps On Streaming Cancellation Train By Showing Shows For More Than One Season

These days, Netflix has a reputation as a streamer that has canceled a significant number of shows, but another streamer is making headlines this weekend. While Hulu has a lot of hits going on for a long time, the service really throws the cancellation axe once into the blue moon, and unfortunately, the fan-favorite comedy was a hit. Good news? It lasted longer than a regular Netflix show.

Just two months after Woke released Season 2 on Hulu, it’s the latest series to end up in the gutter, according to Deadline. The series, which premiered in September 2020, tells the story of an African-American cartoonist named Keefe, who is slowly moving towards mass success until his life changes as a result of one incident and he has a new outlook on the world.

Starring a talented group of comedians, including New Girls veteran Lamorn Morris and Blake Anderson from Workaholics, the series seemed to be in good hands with a balance of real—life issues and surreal and—frankly-bonkers comedy. Thankfully, Hulu doesn’t lack wit, but Woke fans will definitely feel the end.

The news of the cancellation of Woke appeared against the background of a (seemingly) endless bloodbath of other Netflix streamers. The streamer, as a rule, and unfortunately, cancels the show after just one season, not giving fans and characters enough time to say goodbye due to his tendency to order an entire season, not just a pilot for new shows. Earlier this month, this streamer canceled the sci-fi horror series “Archive 81” just two months after a promising debut. Even some high-profile shows, such as Cowboy Bebop, eventually became one.

Hulu, meanwhile, tends to hold shows a little longer. Woke managed to get two seasons, which is a win compared to the average Netflix show. Not many shows have been prematurely shut down by Hulu. And shows like “The Great One” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” have been updated several times over the years. (“The Handmaid” even has its fifth season starting this year.)

However, it should be noted that the hit Hulu PEN15 was canceled, again, after just two seasons. However, like some shows in the previous two years, this was reportedly due to a pandemic causing production problems. Netflix also faced similar problems, which even led to the cancellation of some updates. This time it doesn’t seem to be the truth.

Even though there are a lot of shows scheduled on Hulu, canceling Woke probably won’t hurt the fans who are stuck on it in the slightest. It’s too early to tell if the fan base will rally around this, but the good news is that you can still stream both seasons of Woke with a Hulu subscription.