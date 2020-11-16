Hulu documentary about Tekashi 6ix9ine scandal life

“69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez” is the new project that narrates the scandalous life of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The original Hulu documentary on what the ad describes as the “rise and fall” of controversial rapper Tekashi69 is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Titled “69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez,” after the Brooklyn-born rapper’s real name, the documentary is labeled “part investigative documentary, part real-life gangster movie.”

It details how the rapper “repeatedly broke the internet with his tabloid music, videos and social media raging before infamously testifying against Brooklyn’s Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a landmark trial.”

Director Vikram Gandhi spoke to locals who knew him “before the hardcore personality and facial tattoos” and examines “the harsh extremes of celebrity addiction in the digital age.”

Judging from the description, most of the work on the documentary appears to have been done prior to 6ix9ine’s release from prison due to coronavirus concerns earlier this year.

Tekashi 6ix9ine failed to conquer the music industry

After his release to house arrest in April, the rapper began releasing songs at a steady pace, although public interest in them waned with each release.

His album “TattleTales” underperformed well below projections when it was released in September, debuting only at number 4 on the Rolling Stone album chart.

In a strangely predictive way of Donald Trump’s recent protests that the presidential election was rigged, 6ix9ine claimed without convincing evidence that he had been ripped off the chart positions.

The documentary’s use of the rapper’s name as “69”, rather than his preferred 6ix9ine, also calls into question his authority.

“All my films explore identity, specifically the inner lives of charismatic figures,” Gandhi said in a statement.

“I am fascinated by the difference between the perceived person on the surface and the real person below… What made him so fascinating were the contradictions built into his own existence: a Mexican boy with facial tattoos and rainbow hair yelling the word n, flaunting gang affiliation, beginning to argue and posting his own violent acts online.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_-X4l4nUPU/?utm_source=ig_embed

“As the story progressed, I met a diverse group of personalities who were integral to Tekashi69’s development as an artist and celebrity. Danny Hernandez wanted so much to be famous that he was eaten by his digital avatar, Tekashi69, “said the director.



