Hulu Candy: 10 movies, TV shows in which you have seen actors

The crime drama is experiencing a moment of peak popularity, and many streamers and networks are rushing to hire first-class talents for key roles. Hulu’s Candy is one such series, and the use of Jessica Biel in it is particularly noteworthy, as she seems to restrain the body and restless mind of Candy Montgomery, a woman accused of killing her neighbor with an axe.

However, Beale is not the only exemplary cast member. Indeed, she was joined by many other talented actors, each of whom demonstrated remarkable skill in a variety of roles both in film and on television.

Jessica Biel – In Seventh Heaven (1996-2007)

Stream on Hulu

Like the other actors in the series, Jessica Biel has had a long and successful career both on television and in movies. Perhaps her most successful and iconic role was in the TV series Seventh Heaven, in which she played Mary Camden.

RELATED: 10 Best TV Shows like Candy Hulu

Biel brought remarkable depth to her character, allowing viewers to see her many difficulties as she became something of a black sheep in the family. In the end, she became someone for whom the audience could root and empathize, even if her actions and choices were not always the best.

Melanie Lynskey – Celestial Beings (1994)

Broadcast on Amazon Prime Video

As in the best crime series, “Candy” works because it manages to give minor characters richness and depth, including Betty Gore, a murder victim played by Melanie Lynskey. The audience is familiar with her in a variety of roles, but one of the most notable was in “Heavenly Beings”, one of the best films of Peter Jackson.

She plays Polina, a young woman who, together with her lover, kills her mother. Lynskey is much more than a villain, portraying a young woman tormented by her own desires and desperately trying to vent her frustrations on what she considers their source.

Pablo Schrieber – The Wire (2002-2008)

Stream on HBO Max

“Wiretapping” is considered one of HBO’s best shows, and for good reason. In this series with an intrepid look at life in the city of Baltimore, there are a number of irresistible characters, one of which was Nick Sobotka.

Like many other characters in the series, Sobotka is a multi—layered person, and his irresistible presence is largely due to Schreiber’s acting abilities, and he reveals a lot of conflicts within this person. In Candy, he portrays Allan Gore, the husband of a murder victim.

Timothy Simmons – Vice President (2012-2019)

Stream on HBO Max

“Vice President” is arguably one of HBO’s best comedies, and it’s largely successful thanks to the unwavering strength of the cast. Timothy Simmons is familiar to viewers in the role of Jonah, an unpleasant member of the presidential administration who desperately craves more power than he really deserves.

Simmons portrays Jonah as someone the audience categorically dislikes, but who manages to be very funny, especially when he succumbs to his barely contained rage. He appears in Candy as the character Pat Montgomery.

Raul Esparza – Law and Order: IED (2012-2018; 2020-2021)

Stream on Hulu

Like other actors, Raul Esparza has had a varied career working in film, television and theater. However, for many, he is very recognizable for his long-standing role in the TV series “Law and Order: SVU”, in which he plays the character of Ada Barba.

RELATED: 10 Crime Series that Make Viewers Give Up

In the capable hands of Esparza, Barba becomes a person striving for justice, even if sometimes he is ready to flirt, violating the very rules that he must follow. He brings his charm to the image of Don Crowder in Candy.

Jessica Muller – Patsy and Loretta (2019)

Stream on Netflix

Jessie Muller, who played Sherry Kleckler in Candy, is widely known for her performances in a number of theatrical productions. However, she is also known for appearing in some television projects, especially in the well-received musical biopic Patsy and Loretta.

In this film, Mueller plays Loretta Lynn, and she manages to reveal the innocence of a young woman who suddenly finds herself in the spotlight when she becomes a famous country music star. Just as importantly, she also reveals how important her friendship with Patsy Cline was to her, both personally and professionally.

Adam Bartley – Longmire (2012-2017)

Stream on Netflix

“Longmire” is an outstanding television series for a number of reasons, but primarily because of the ability to weave together western and procedural genres. It’s also full of compelling characters, one of which is Archie Ferguson.

RELATED: The 10 Best Recent True Crime Movies like House Of Gucci

Bartley reveals subtle shades of this character, a man who is a bit of an outsider compared to others, but nevertheless has a set of skills and knowledge that turn out to be the key to solving cases. He plays the role of Richard in Candy.

Justin Timberlake – Trolls (2016)

Broadcast on Prime Vide