Hulu cancels Marvel series after just one season

Marvel’s supernatural horror-themed drama Helstrom was canceled by Hulu after just one season on the air. The series reached Hulu in October 2020 and was not very well received by the public and critics, which ended up culminating in the cancellation of the project by Disney’s streaming service.

Helstrom was based on Marvel comics The Son of Satan and accompanied Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, and his complicated dynamics in tracking the worst of humanity – each one with your own attitude and skill.

Helstrom featured executive production by Paul Zbyszewski, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb, and was co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

According to the information, the cancellation of the series is due, in addition to the poor performance with the public and the critics, to the new positioning of Marvel in relation to its films and mainly to the series. The company’s new productions will be distributed through Disney’s other streaming, Disney +, and will have direct connections to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, the MCU, which was not the case with Helstrom.

Last week, during Disney 2020 Investor Day, the company released Marvel news for streaming, which includes previously announced series Wandavision, Loki, She-Hulk, Hawkeye, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel and the What If …? animation, as well as new projects like I Am Groot, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars and the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special.



