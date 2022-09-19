Hulk Woman Presents New Character Posters for Selected Episode 5

Marvel Studios’ hit Disney Plus “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer” has just released a couple of new character posters for two outstanding newcomers from Episode 4. the last of the series, released along with the show itself, and it will definitely grow.

The first poster depicts Griffin Matthews as Luke Jacobson, a fashion designer who attracts everyone’s attention, whose services were used by Jen’s friends to help Jen/The Hulk Woman (Tatiana Maslany) improve her wardrobe. Luke himself, of course, impressed both the characters and the audience, representing a pleasantly arrogant analogue of the similar superhero designer Edna Maude from the “Superfamily”. But he also helped create an exciting plot for episode 6, which featured a Daredevil costume. So he definitely came on a high note.

Another poster from this series from Marvel Studios depicts Renee Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, who previously appeared in episode 4, and appeared more significantly the following week. In episode 5, she defended her rival Jen in court against Titania Jamila Jamil because of the use of the name “Hulk Woman“. The trial eventually ended in Jen’s favor, but not before a series of her failed dating attempts were shown in the courtroom at a moment that probably seemed too real to many viewers.

Viewers can recognize Matthews from Kaley Cuoco’s movie “The Stewardess,” where he plays Shane Matthews. He has also appeared in the TV series Weeds and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit over the years. But chances are few of those roles were anything like the delightfully arrogant Luke Jacobson, even if it would have been nice to see such a character bounce off Detective Olivia Benson.

Goldsberry, on the other hand, is perhaps best known as Angelica Schuyler in the movie Hamilton. However, her success is not limited to the stage. She was also in the classic soap opera One Life to Live from 1999 to 2007 and even appeared in Andrew Garfield’s surprise 2021 hit, Tick, Tick… boom! Recently, she has been decently voicing such shows as “Eureka!”. and Fast & Furious Spy Racers.

“The Hulk Woman” wowed the audience with its unexpectedly clever script and relatively low stakes compared to the rest of the MCU. As a legal comedy, it’s certainly a departure from what fans might have expected. But it may be exactly what the franchise needs, and stars like Matthews and Goldsberry are sure to keep that level of quality at a high level.