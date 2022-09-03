Hulk Woman: Does Emil Blonsky have a case?

The idea of a separate system of laws entirely dedicated to meta-humans makes a lot of sense in the Marvel cinematic universe. The representation of beings who do not follow our physical laws, with our legal ones, cannot grasp certain nuances that will be key at the hearings. How could the first case in the history of the franchise go?

“The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” justifies its idea by giving the impression primarily of a sitcom and a trial. While the MCU isn’t something completely new to either genre, it’s the franchise’s deepest dive into both genres. In the first two episodes, the hardcore Perry Mason cases haven’t started yet, but it’s worth exploring Jennifer Walter’s first case as the superhero supreme advocate.

The Hulk Woman’s first client is one of her cousin’s bitterest opponents, Emil Blonsky, also known as Abomination. Blonsky has been held for fourteen years in a cryostat in Barrow, Alaska, for his crimes, and Walters is representing him at his parole hearing. For those who haven’t seen The Incredible Hulk of 2008, Blonsky does have a solid track record to contend with. Blonsky was a decorated and seasoned commando of the British Royal Marines. For the first 39 years of his life, he dutifully served his country and developed a taste for combat. When U.S. Army General Thaddeus “Thunderer” Ross enlisted Blonsky and his team to destroy the Hulk, it quickly became apparent that even the best soldier couldn’t handle it.

Like many characters in the Marvel cinematic universe, Blonsky was injected with an unbranded version of the supersoldier serum that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America. Blonsky’s field life had aged him, and when he turned 40, he still wanted to fight. Ross offered him the chance to become Captain America, but it wasn’t enough. Despite all his problems, Blonsky could not cope with the huge physical strength of the Hulk. He lasts longer than all his unaugmented people, but still completely inferior. The Hulk destroys him in battle, leaving almost all the bones in his body broken. Miraculously, the serum heals his body, returning it to its previous state in less than 24 hours. If he had stopped there, Blonsky wouldn’t have been arrested, but he couldn’t bring himself to let the mission die. Blonsky injected himself with Bruce Banner’s irradiated blood, turning himself into an Abomination.

One of the interesting things about Emil Blonsky from a legal point of view is how his circumstances interact with those of Bruce Banner. Blonsky went berserk from the force after the first two rounds of the Supersoldier serum and became vindictive after losing both battles. He demanded that the Hulk’s blood become as powerful as the monster that kept hitting him. There is an argument that Blonsky was ordered to defeat the monster, and the blood transfusion was the pursuit of this mission. He is responsible for his actions, but does the Hulk literally relieve him of the guilt for the rampage in Harlem that could have killed dozens of people? Is the Hulk to blame for all the people he accidentally crushed? Interestingly, S.H.E.I.L.D. briefly thought about contacting Blonsky as part of the Avengers Initiative. He was considered too unstable for the team. It was like Banner had it all together. Interestingly, during the interrogation of Emil Blonsky, ordinary criminal cases somewhat cease to be useful.

Blonksy’s accusations were not directly mentioned. Most of them could be solved for sure by watching the movie in which he debuted. Damage to property, reckless threat, an unspecified number of murders, and so on. The real reason Blonsky was being held under extremely strict security conditions was security. Regardless of his actions, the Abomination cannot be allowed to walk the streets with the power he wields. He had to be ruled by force. I wonder if Bruce Banner would have suffered a similar fate during the Age of Ultron if he had not been allowed to escape. Abomination has done terrible things with the power he has given himself, but if he is no longer a threat, he should be eligible for parole. However, he still doesn’t tell his story with all the nuances it requires.

Emil Blonsky is not entirely to blame for the US government, but he is not the only one to blame. It is possible that the fake serum he was given could have influenced his reasoning or made him more aggressive. The first person exposed to the original formula was the Red Skull. There are many more bad examples than good ones. Blonsky expresses to Walters his belief that he was a good guy, and to some extent he was justified in this belief. He was a soldier hired to solve the problem, who did everything necessary to eliminate the threat. Abomination is a complicated case, a person who may have gotten out of control from the moment the serum got into his body.