Hulk Woman: Disney+ Releases First Full Look at Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in Marvel Series

It’s a good time to be a Daredevil fan. The four-year anniversary of the release of the third and final season of “Daredevil” on Netflix is approaching, but fortunately for fans of Charlie Cox’s “Man without Fear”, he is triumphantly returning. After his cameo as Matt Murdock in “Spider-Man: No Home” late last year, Cox will appear in a full Daredevil costume in “Hulk Woman: The Lawyer.” This disclosure was added to the end of the “Hulk Woman” trailer, which premiered at Comic-Con in San Diego, but Disney+ shared the first full look at Cox in his vigilante outfit for the Marvel TV show.

For those who missed the most recent trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Daredevil was seen jumping in front of Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters in her Hulk-out, and then we got a quick close-up of his costume. The preview ended before we could get a look at Charlie Cox’s masked face, but now the Disney+ Twitter page has revealed it. Check it out:

If you’re on Twitter, you’ve probably noticed a trend lately where four images are combined into one complete image, but if you click on each individual image, you’ll find that they vertically hide smaller images. In the case of the “Hulk Woman” post on Disney+, the first three images that make up the show’s logo show Bruce Banner/Hulk performed by Mark Ruffalo, Emil Blonsky/Abomination performed by Tim Roth and Wong performed by Benedict Wong, and when we came to the fourth image, the smaller upper picture shows the Daredevil Charlie Cox on the roof of the car, and the smaller lower picture is what you see above. It’s also worth noting that along with Jennifer Walters facing Matt Murdoch in a vigilante costume, she will also meet Matt Murdoch in the courtroom, as they are both lawyers.

That’s not all…