Huion digitizing tables at the best price on AliExpress

A graphics tablet, also known as a graphics tablet, is a peripheral that allows the creation of images directly on the computer. It is a mandatory tool for anyone who works with drawing, art and design or simply has these activities as a hobby.

Huion is one of the most respected manufacturers in this segment, and its graphics tablets are on sale on AliExpress. Three models are available:

Huion H430P

The H430P model from Huion offers good value for money and comes with a pen that does not require a battery for operation. This detail allows you to work with the tablet for a much longer period and makes the pen lighter for use.

Several replacement plastic tips are in the package. According to the buyers’ opinion, the accessory is very comfortable, and its buttons have easy access to the fingers, making them practical to use. The pen has 4,096 pressure points, 5080 LPI and 233 PPS.

The drawing area of ​​the table is average, with 186.6×139.2 mm and 135 grams. For those who need an accessory to make minor corrections and image edits, this product is ideal. To use, simply connect the micro-USB cable located at the top of the table to a compatible device.

Huion HS610: above-average quality

Extremely versatile, the HS610 tablet is compatible with Android mobile devices and Windows and macOS computers. The device is much larger than the industry standard, offering a wide area for graphic work.

The digital pen is sensitive to 8,192 pressure levels, does not need a battery to function and allows tilting up to 60 °. The equipment has 12 customizable buttons and 1 touch ring that serves to zoom in or out of the screen and adjust brush and scroll page.

The pen resolution is 5,080 LPI, and the response rate is 266 PPS. This means that you will not experience any delays while working and what you do on the digital tablet will appear on the monitor in almost real time. This is certainly one of the most complete devices in its category on the market.

Huion HS64: good for portability

In addition to being compatible with Windows and Mac, the Huion HS64 works with Android, so you can use the graphics tablet to make drawings on your smartphone or tablet without needing a computer. What further contributes to this use is portability, since the table measures 200×166 mm and weighs only 258 grams

The stylus that comes with the product does not need a battery and has 8,192 pressure points, ensuring well-defined lines. With a refresh rate of 266 PPS and a resolution of 5080 LPI, you can paint, draw or sketch smoothly without worrying about loading the pen when using it.

The kit also has replacement tips, micro-USB cable to connect the table to the device, micro-USB OTG adapter and another USB-C. The opinion of consumers is positive regarding the use of this graphics tablet, which is praised precisely because of its portability.



