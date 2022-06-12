Hughie SuperKill Will The Translucent Death Of The Boys Season 1 Fail?

Attention! Ahead of the spoilers of the 4th season of the 3rd season of “Boys”

After missing the first time in the first season, the Boys tell Huey about his iconic killer moment from the original comics. When Huey, played by Jack Quaid, joined Billy Butcher’s motley crew of super-spankers in season 1 of “Boys,” it didn’t take long for the former retail worker to get his hands on… and the face… and the hair was covered in blood. The Butcher and Frenchy locked the Translucent Seven in a cage and shoved a stick of dynamite into his anus. Huey then found himself on guard duty when Transparent escaped, and although the supervisor thought this innocent amateur wouldn’t hit the detonator, he hit the detonator. Huey’s first kill was to set fire to the butt of dynamite and stand in horror while various pieces of Translucent rained down.

Since then, Hugh Campbell has been covered in guts several times, but the character marks another “first” in the “Glorious five-Year Plan” of the third season of “Boys.” During a mission to Russia to find the legendary weapon responsible for the murder of a boy soldier, Huey secretly injects himself with a V-24 to gain temporary superpowers. The first chance to use them is when a Russian soldier sneaks up on MM from behind. Huey teleports across the room, stabs the enemy right in the chest, apologizes for the inconvenience, then removes the bloody fist from the body of the dead soldier.

This brutally bloody scene perfectly reflects the very first murder of Huey from the Garth Ennis and Darik Robertson comics “Boys”. The Butcher’s gang, soaked in diluted Compound-V to equalize the rules of the game, fights with Teenage Kix. Wee Huey, not yet used to his strength, punches Blarney Cook with his fist and accidentally pierces supe’s torso. Too stunned to speak, a bloodied pale-faced Huey is comforted by MM and Frenchy. Huey’s first murder as a superhero in season 3 of Boys, episode 4 directly pays homage to this very first time he introduced V and killed someone in the comics.

Huey punching the opponent’s chest represents an important step in the development of his comic character. The scene cruelly demonstrates that Billy Butcher’s rookie is still a clumsy, inexperienced rookie who doesn’t naturally perceive the world the Boys are dragging him into and draws a clear line separating Huey from the others. The punch also proves that soups shouldn’t treat him lightly-although Huey is more lucky than skillful, he just killed a guy. Since the first season of “Boys” had not yet adopted the temporary concept of V from the comics, Huey’s first televised murder (Transparent) bore absolutely no resemblance to his famous Blarney Rooster moment—except for an obvious expression of disgust. Russia may not be Huey’s first rodeo, but season 3 of The Boys finally delivers a big comic moment, anal blast Translucent unfortunately couldn’t.

A live Huey punching a Russian soldier has a completely different meaning compared to a comic Huey doing the same thing with a Blarney Cook. The latter was a darkly comical demonstration of Huey’s innocence-he didn’t want to take Vee, he wasn’t going to kill Blarney Coke, but he’s still here with a full fist of liver. Killing with one blow in the third season of “Boys” instead of innocence smells of despair. Huey deliberately introduced the V-24, turning himself into this walking weapon. And instead of Frenchy and MM comforting him, as in the comics, Huey’s friends look with horror at what their once healthy friend has turned into.

