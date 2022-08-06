Hugh Neutron Joins Cast of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Hugh Neutron, who became famous as Jimmy Neutron, finally appeared in the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl game, which allows players to win competitions with the help of the silly antics of the pie-loving father of the genius boy. Last October, developer Fair Play Labs released a cartoon competitor to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which gave players access to colorful Saturday morning mascots as they participated in insane 2D platformer battles. After the release of Nickelodeon, All-Star Brawl was well received thanks to a solid lineup and gameplay, which paved the way for even more brawls, such as the recently released Multiverse.

Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl already had a large cast based on the beloved cartoon channel’s rich history after release, with expected Nickelodeon mainstays like SpongeBob Squarepants and Invader Zim joining more unexpected additions Garfield and the surprisingly strong Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The DLC promised even more cartoon fighters for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, including the titular Roko Rama from “Roko’s Modern Life” and the mechanical Jenny Wakeman from “My Life as a Teenage Robot” – and now the third of these announced characters is alive in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Related: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Characters Are Great for Beginners

Earlier this week, North American publisher Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl GameMill Entertainment announced that Hugh Neutron from Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius is now available for download, as shown in the trailer on GameMill Entertainment’s official YouTube channel. This pie lover and duck collector from the suburbs fights in a wacky easy fighting style, attacking enemies with fast dance moves and a wide assortment of pies, bananas and motorcycles. Hugh can also fly like a duck for short distances and hit enemies with the art of Dak-Fu. Original voice actor Mark DeCarlo will reprise his role, as did other voice actors after All-Star Brawl added voice dialogue in June. Additionally, Hugh Neutron comes with a brand new pie-themed stage and an alternative costume, which can be purchased as a standalone content pack for $4.99 or as part of a larger Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Universe Pack for $11.99. .

Hugh Neutron made his way into the Nickelodeon All-Star brawl

Mark DeCarlo will not just voice Hugh Neutron in his trademark cheerful voice in Nickelodeon’s “Battle of All Stars”, as he and Jimmy Neutron’s co-star Debi Derryberry will host an independent Nickelodeon “Battle of All Stars” creators tournament live on YouTube tonight, which will feature a selection of popular YouTube and Twitch characters participating in the All-Star Brawl tournament. Some speculate that Jimmy Neutron himself may join his father as a playable character in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and Derryberry’s participation in this upcoming tournament may be a sign that she may reprise her role as Jimmy in the game sometime in the future.

Meanwhile, Hugh Neutron remains one of the most popular characters in the Jimmy Neutron franchise thanks to his wacky character, and this seems to be evident in his style of playing Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Fans of fighting games who grew up laughing at Hugh Neutron’s antics can now buy and download him as a new playable character in the popular Nickelodeon platformer brawl.